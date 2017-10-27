Alabama Governor’s School filled with scholars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Carolyn Green Satterfield. Wesley Whetstone, left, and Helen Tynes, a student at The Altamont School, recently attended the 2017 Alabama Governor’s School.

Wesley Whetstone of Spain Park and Helen Tynes of The Altamont School were two of 90 rising high school students from across Alabama who attended the 2017 Alabama Governor’s School. Chosen for their academic ability, leadership qualities, creativity and community service, these students attended a two-week summer program.

This year, two Alabama Governor’s School students had perfect ACT scores, and of those ranked by their schools, 97.2 percent were in the top 10 percent of their class.

As part of outreach at Samford University for the last 30 years, students select courses in areas of such as law, medicine, nursing, business, sports medicine, magazine and TV production, art, drama, film, astronomy and leadership. Their classes took them to UAB medical facilities, the federal courthouse, innovation depot and around town as they broadened their studies.

At a corporate/student dinner at Protective Life, the students met and dined with corporate leaders from Regions, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Alabama Power and with individual philanthropists. They also enjoyed a Barons baseball game and a service project with Woodlawn High School students.

– Submitted by Dr. Carolyn Green Satterfield, founder and chairman of the Alabama Governor’s School.