Altamont junior wins computer science award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Altamont School.. Altamont junior, Amrita Lakhanpal.

Altamont junior and Mountain Brook resident Amrita Lakhanpal was selected as a 2018 National Honorable Mention (NHM) recipient of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Award for Aspirations in Computing.

NCWIT received more than 3,600 applications for this award. Amrita was one of only 350 NHM recipients nationally, and one of only eight NHM recipients in the state of Alabama. She volunteers with the Girls Who Code Club at Altamont and has taught computer coding classes to students at EPIC Elementary in Birmingham, where she raised enough money to purchase more than 60 Chromebooks for the school. For a complete list of winners and more information about NCWIT Aspirations in Computing, visit aspirations.org.

– Submitted by Altamont School.