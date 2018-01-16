Schools remain closed for Jan. 17

× Expand Courtesy of NWS.

Mountain Brook schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to icy road conditions from the recent winter storm.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow said this decision was made after consulting with "the local police, the National Weather Service and other authorities." He said they have been able to identify icy roads in the Mountain Brook area and canceled school "out of an abundance of caution."

Central Alabama remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and the National Weather Service has also declared a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. on Wednesday and a hard freeze warning through Thursday morning.

For further updates, follow @NWSBirmingham on Twitter.