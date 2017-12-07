Schools to start late on Dec. 8

× Expand Courtesy of the National Weather Service. The estimated snow fall for central Alabama on Friday, Dec. 8, as forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Mountain Brook Schools will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

The National Weather Service placed Jefferson County and many other counties under a winter weather advisory early in the day on Dec. 7 due to lower temperatures and the possibility of snow in the early hours of Dec. 8. The forecast has since shifted north slightly and the projected snow accumulations have increased.

"As we have continued to monitor developments in the forecast, it now appears that the likelihood has increased of snow accumulations causing at least some travel problems in the morning. In addition, the timeline has shifted later, indicating it may continue to snow after sunrise," Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. "For these reasons, Mountain Brook Schools will delay the start of school until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 8."

According to the National Weather Service, the last time Birmingham recorded measurable amounts of snow before Christmas was Dec. 14, 1997, when the city received 0.1 inches of snow.