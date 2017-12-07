UPDATE: MBS closed Dec. 8

× Expand Courtesy of NWS.

UPDATE: Mountain Brook Schools will be closed for the duration of Dec. 8 due to inclement weather. As the weather system has approached Birmingham, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to last through midnight Friday and they expect some snow accumulation to occur.

As of 8 a.m, nearby areas were experiencing snow sticking to the roads. NWS estimated that Jefferson County could see anywhere up to five inches of snow accumulation throughout the day.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Mountain Brook Schools will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

The National Weather Service placed Jefferson County and many other counties under a winter weather advisory early in the day on Dec. 7 due to lower temperatures and the possibility of snow in the early hours of Dec. 8. The forecast has since shifted north slightly and the projected snow accumulations have increased.

"As we have continued to monitor developments in the forecast, it now appears that the likelihood has increased of snow accumulations causing at least some travel problems in the morning. In addition, the timeline has shifted later, indicating it may continue to snow after sunrise," Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. "For these reasons, Mountain Brook Schools will delay the start of school until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 8."

According to the National Weather Service, the last time Birmingham recorded measurable amounts of snow before Christmas was Dec. 14, 1997, when the city received 0.1 inches of snow.

Editor's note: This article was updated the morning of Dec. 8 to notify of school closings and to include the updated amount of projected snowfall.