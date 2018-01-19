Spreading the love

× 1 of 9 Expand Chapman Jackson Chapman’s family has two dogs, and he said when they get upset, “I get a little toy and rub their bellies.” He also said that he helps his brothers look for their toys if they can’t find them. × 2 of 9 Expand Chloe Smith “If they’re [a friend is] getting sad, help them or something … by giving them a hug.” Chloe also said that when her older sister gets upset, “I can hear her, and I go in [her room] and tell her it’s OK.” × 3 of 9 Expand Davis McGovern “If they want something, you can get it for them,” like a toy or a book, Davis said. × 4 of 9 Expand Emma Kate Rice “I treat others how they want to be treated,” she said. And when her little sister cries, she said, “I always get her one of her toys that she loves.” × 5 of 9 Expand Grayson Chapman Grayson spoke about what he could do for his younger brother. “I could make him something and put it in his room so he could look at it,” he said, adding that he could add his own name so his brother knows it was made by him. × 6 of 9 Expand Joseph Wise “Treat them how they want to be treated,” he said. Joseph also said, “Sometimes, you can turn out to be friends and like each other.” × 7 of 9 Expand Kate Watson “If somebody falls down, you can help them back up.” × 8 of 9 Expand Lucy White “And like what Joseph said, you can treat them how you want to be treated,” Lucy added. × 9 of 9 Expand Ryan Sullivan “Today, my baby brother … was crying, and I make him feel better by giving him my toy frog that he likes.” Prev Next

Love knows no bounds and can be shown in many ways. Some common ones are hugs and kisses, buying presents and showing care and concern when someone is in need. And sometimes, it’s the little things in life, as said by Travis Morgan’s first-grade class at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Village Living met with BWF students and asked, “How do you show someone you love them?” Many thoughts focused on helping when someone else is in need, sharing and treating people fairly. Continue reading to find out more about how these first-graders would spread the love in this Valentine’s season.