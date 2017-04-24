Student showcase draws hundreds

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 2 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of families and friends visited Crestline on April 24 for the second annual Student Showcase. Prev Next

Last year, Mountain Brook Schools started the Student Showcase, an event where the kids were in charge — at each booth, the students taught visitors what they were learning in school and how they were using it. The event returned to Crestline this year and saw hundreds of family members and friends stopping by one of the 75 booths.

"The whole thing about this is students are demonstrating their work, they're talking about their work," said director of student services Dr. Dale Wisely. "We learned a long time ago that our students are our best ambassadors."

Booths included a variety of subjects, including theater, robotics, fine art, various math and science courses, Leadership Mountain Brook, Mountain Brook Schools Speech and Debate, all of which were represented every grade throughout the district.

"I was so excited to see the students show off," said Crestline teacher Kimi Blanton. She and other teachers, with their students, were part of the Spanish Expo 2017 booth, where students spoke to visitors about what they have learned about the Spanish language and culture. "I think it [the showcase] gives them the opportunity to tell people what they're learning ... It gives the students more confidence."