Three Mountain Brook students advance to state National Geographic bee

Three students from the Mountain Brook school system will show their geographic knowledge in the Alabama National Geographic Bee this month.

Mountain Brook Elementary School student David Chalmers, Cherokee Bend Elementary School student Connor Hughes and Brookwood Forest Elementary School student Chris Woodry will participate in the Alabama National Geographic Bee state competition on March 31.

These students formerly won their schools' competition in the Alabama National Geographic Bee. The bee "is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in their classrooms, spark student interest in the subject and increase public awareness about geography," according to the competition website. Schools with fourth through eighth graders are eligible to host a bee.

The state competition is held at Samford University, and a full schedule of the event can be found here.