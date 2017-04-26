To boldly go

Graduation is right around the corner. Check out what these senior students in the community have to say about high school and what they’re planning on doing after graduation:

Duncan Morris

► School: MBHS

► Favorite memory: Making it to the 2017 football playoffs

As a Spartan, Duncan Morris was elected co-president of the Key Club and senior class vice president of SGA and was on the football and track team. He said his time at MBHS has taught him to manage his time better and how to set personal goals, which translates into his advice to “never underestimate yourself.”

His favorite classes include AP calculus, taught by Wanda Burns; and AP physics, taught by Sue Davis. While Morris said he is going to miss the friendships he has made, he is confident his experiences at MBHS are going to help him succeed while attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

Brooke Holloway

► School: MBHS

► Going to miss most: Strong and encouraging best friends

Brooke Holloway has been involved in many activities while attending MBHS, including serving as the MBHS Publicity Chair, president of the Diamond Dolls Baseball Cheer and a representative for the Jefferson County Youth Advisory Council. She relates her hard-working and dedicated personality to the values of the community’s school system that are implemented starting at the elementary schools.

While her favorite class was American studies, taught by Katy Ray and Holly Martin, her favorite memory is taking part in the annual homecoming parade. Holloway will continue her studies at Texas Christian University and advises her younger classmates to take in every day.

Kendrick McFadden

► School: Altamont School

► Favorite memory: AP U.S. history with Andrew Nelson; Art history with Cameron Gaede

While attending Altamont, Mountain Brook resident Kendrick McFadden said she has become a harder worker thanks to smaller classes and the attentiveness of her teachers. As a Knight, she was elected secretary of the Spanish Club, a member of the Honors Reading Seminar and participated in Model U.N. for three years, and her favorite memory was her senior year Roundtable Week with her classmates.

To her younger classmates, McFadden suggests “to actually try, every day” to make exams and classes less intimidating. Although she will miss the freedom she has had as a senior at Altamont, she will be attending college and eventually continuing on to law school.

Hannah Reeder

► School: MBHS

► Going to miss most: MBHS student body, particularly choir members

Hannah Reeder has been involved in many extracurricular activities during her time as a Spartan, including choir, theater, Spanish and National Honors Society, International Thespians Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She is also president of the female MBHS a cappella group, Una Voce.

Her favorite classes were AP European history with Glenn Lamar and advanced algebra II with trigonometry with Rodney Kornegay, but finds her best advice from Burns: “I find it is always better to push the mind and not doubt your ability.” Reeder will be pursuing a double major in business marketing and entrepreneurship at Samford in the fall.

Josh Teel

► School: Altamont School

► Best advice: Take every opportunity you’re given

During his time at Altamont, Josh Teel has been a part of the Keyser Miree Leadership Program, a panelist of the Altamont Chapter’s YWCA’s Heritage Panel and the corresponding secretary for the class of 2017. Being a Knight has “shaped [his] view of the world by introducing [him] to a diverse group of peers,” and prepared him for the academic and social pressures of college.

His favorite classes were micro and macroeconomics, taught by Keith Randall, because they presented a “unique challenge.” Although Teel will be attending Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School in the fall, he will miss Project Week the most, when he and classmates would attend school trips together.

Chase Robinett

► School: MBHS

► Favorite classes: History, with Lamar; math, with Fred Major and Burns

As a senior at MBHS, Chase Robinett said he has developed the character to work hard and appreciate the opportunities given to him by the high school. He has played for the tennis team, was previously the class vice president his sophomore and junior years, and was elected as the SGA vice president this year. While in SGA this year, he helped plan homecoming, which is his favorite memory.

Robinett said he is going to miss the high school community, but advises younger Spartans to focus on the things they are passionate about. He has yet to decide on a university, but will be studying history, economics or politics.

Grace Reeder

► School: MBHS

► Best advice: Pursue your interests and be involved

During her time as a Spartan, Grace Reeder served as president of the Thespians Club and the International Thespians Society and was a member of Chamber Choir, Spanish Club and Relay for Life, among other programs. As a self-described “history nerd,” she has thoroughly enjoyed the history classes taught by Martin and Lamar.

While she is going to miss her friends and classmates upon graduation as well as the community of the school, she is “truly ecstatic” to attend Samford University with a focus on music and worship.

“MBHS has prepared me for college in being a part of things I am most passionate about,” she said.

Stav Pappas

► School: MBHS

► Going to miss most: His coaches, playing football and his mom’s cooking

Stav Pappas can trace his connection to MBHS to when his dad and uncle campaigned for the Spartan mascot and became one of the first classes at the high school. “Growing up in a Greek-American family with Spartan lineage has made my experiences at MBHS even more special,” he said.

His favorite classes have been U.S. history with Shane Martin, AP physics with Davis and AP calculus with Burns, and he has been involved in many activities including SGA, Junior Civitan Club, wrestling and football. One of his favorite memories was hosting the senior football dinner at his home before the start of school. In the fall, Pappas will be attending one of the U.S. military academies to major in engineering and tells younger Spartans to never be complacent.