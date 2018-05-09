MBHS ranked second in state by U.S. News & World Report

× Expand By Keith McCoy

U.S. News & World Report released their rankings for "Best High Schools" on May 8, and Mountain Brook High School earned the second place ranking for the state of Alabama. It was also ranked No. 519 in the country.

The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 20,500 public high schools in 50 states and Washington, D.C. The 2018 Best High Schools rankings awards the top 5,948 public high schools with gold, silver and bronze medals.

According to their website, the rankings were chosen based on four factors: students exceeded expectations in their states, underserved students performed better than the state average, student graduation met a certain threshold and students were prepared for college coursework. U.S. News paired with nonprofit social science research firm RTI International to compile the rankings, the website said.

Loveless Academy Magnet Program in Montgomery (LAMP) was named the top high school in Alabama. Other locally ranked high schools include Homewood at No. 3; Oak Mountain at No. 5, Vestavia Hills at No. 6; Spain Park at No. 14; and Hoover at No. 26.

To view MBHS' scorecard, click here. For the full list of rankings, click here.