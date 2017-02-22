Woodry wins BWF Geography Bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. BWF National Geographic Bee top 10 participants.

Chris Woodry won the BWF school competition of the National Geographic Bee on January 10 and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. The first alternate was Mac P. During the competition, fifth- and sixth-grade students answered questions on various aspects of geography. The other qualifying participants were Martha A., Evan B., Joshua B., Nathan M., Alex B., Vaughn F., Virginia G. and Nate H.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2017 National Geographic Bee. The school champions, including Chris, will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state bee on March 31, 2017. The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the bee national championship rounds May 15-17, 2017. The first place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and a trip to the Galápagos Islands, courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic.

The national finals will air on television on May 19 at 8 p.m. EST on the National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD, and later on public television stations. Check local listings for dates and times. Everyone can test their geography knowledge by downloading the “National Geographic GeoBee Challenge” app, with more than 1,000 questions culled from past bees, available on the App Store for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad; from the Android market; or for NOOK Color. National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit membership organization driven by a passionate belief in the power of science, exploration and storytelling to change the world. They fund hundreds of research and conservation projects around the globe each year. With the support of our members and donors, they work to inspire, illuminate and teach through scientific expeditions, award-winning journalism, education initiatives and more. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.org.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.