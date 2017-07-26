11U Spartans win it all against Montgomery Triton Rays

The 11U Mountain Brook Spartans took the gold ring on Father’s Day by winning the USA Playmaker Sports 2017 World Series. The 11-9 victory against the Montgomery Triton Rays capped the Spartans’ six-game schedule June 18, winning five consecutive games under manager Richard Keller.

– Submitted by Eric Schwefler.

