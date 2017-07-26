11U Spartans win it all against Montgomery Triton Rays

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eric Schwefler. Clockwise, from top left: Ty Davis, John Robicheaux, James Graphos, Josh Hart, James Cameron Adams, Hunter Keller, Thomas Lambert, Luke Schwefler, Richard Crommelin and John Cooper. Christopher Yeilding is not pictured.

The 11U Mountain Brook Spartans took the gold ring on Father’s Day by winning the USA Playmaker Sports 2017 World Series. The 11-9 victory against the Montgomery Triton Rays capped the Spartans’ six-game schedule June 18, winning five consecutive games under manager Richard Keller.

– Submitted by Eric Schwefler.