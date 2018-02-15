5 Spartans reach podium at state indoor track and field finals

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Mountain Brook’s Charlie Slaughter took second in 1600m run. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Holli Chapman, left, took home second place in the 400m race during the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championship on Feb. 3 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. She is shown receiving the baton from Lily Hulsey in a relay event. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School indoor track and field teams competed at the AHSAA State Championships on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3, at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Five individual Spartans reached the podium due to standout performances, along with a pair of relay teams.

As a team, the girls and boys teams finished seventh and fourth, respectively. Hoover swept both Class 7A titles.

The girls team totaled 51 points, while the boys team racked up 35.

Charlie Slaughter and Hunter Harwell finished second and third, respectively, in the boys 1600-meter run. Slaughter came across the line in 4:24.33, followed by Harwell at 4:24.82. Vestavia Hills’ James Sweeney won the event.

Holli Chapman was impressive in the girls 400-meter run, as she finished second with a time of 56.97 seconds. She finished less than two-tenths of a second off the winner’s time.

Gram Denning ran the boys 800 in 1:57.23, good enough for a third-place finish. Lily Hulsey finished third in the girls 800, as she ran it in 2:15.73.

Both Mountain Brook boys and girls relay teams placed third in the 4x800 relay. The boys came across the line in 8:05.26, while the girls ran 9:31.32.