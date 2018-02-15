8th-grade team finishes 2nd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wendy Barze. The MBJH eighth-grade basketball team finished second in the Metro Basketball Tournament in January.

The eighth-grade basketball team at MBJH finished in second place at the Metro Basketball Tournament at Bumpus Middle School on Jan. 31 through Feb. 2.

The MBJH Spartans advanced to the finals after beating the Pizitz Pirates in a competitive semifinal game.

The Oak Mountain Eagles claimed first place for the season. Evan Shiflet and Charlie McKimmon were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The MBJH team finished in second place for the second season in a row.

Team members are: James Barron, Edward Barze, Sims Brown, George Cain, Carson Camper, William Graham, Patch Lyman, Mac McCowan, Will McIlvaine, Charlie McKimmon, Dive Rowe, Evan Shiflet, and Jake Thompson.

The Spartans are coached by Bruce Henricks.

– Submitted by Wendy Barze.