AHSAA announces reclassification for 2018-2020 school years

The Alabama High School Athletic Association approved its classification system for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years on Thursday.

Mountain Brook High School's athletic teams were not affected much in the latest change, as the Spartans will remain in Class 7A, the state's highest classification. The AHSAA reclassifies every two years to ensure competitive integrity across member schools.

Mountain Brook will also remain in the same region and area in all sports. In football, Region 3 will only see one change next year, with Hewitt-Trussville entering the fold after Huffman dropped back down to 6A. Also remaining in Region 3 are Hoover, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

In basketball, the Spartans will stay in Area 6 as well, joined by Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills. Huffman is also the lone departure, replaced by Hewitt.

In volleyball, Mountain Brook will be in a five-team area, with the same four teams from basketball plus John Carroll, a private school that jumped up a classification in volleyball due to the new competitive balance points system implemented for this two-year cycle.

Nearly every other sport will have either the same region or area opponents as football and basketball.

The complete classification system can be found at ahsaa.com.