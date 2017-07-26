Avondale Brewers win 2017 GBBA U12 championship

× Expand Photo submitted by Brian Lucas. The Avondale Brewers U12 baseball team.

On Saturday, June 17, the Avondale Brewers baseball team won the 2017 GBBA U12 Championship.

Head Coach Brian Lucas and assistant coaches John Kearny, Jr., Mitch Morrow and Kevin Nelson led their team of Russell Nelson, Landon McClellan, Sam Carroll, Wil Lucas, Andrew Szymela, Jake Anthony, John Michael Chandash, Jack Freeman, Phin Huber, Samuel Smith and Jonathan Box to the win. Brian Lucas said they would like to thank their sponsor, Avondale Brewery, Trunks Up, for supporting their team.