Boys lacrosse finishes season as undefeated state champs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Lucas. Mountain Brook High School’s boys lacrosse finished an undefeated season by defeating Spain Park, 10-9, to win the state championship.

When Brian Doud accepted the position of Mountain Brook High School head lacrosse coach four years ago, he told the school board he would leave when his son, Sean, graduated in 2018.

Both completed their time in high school lacrosse with something that eluded them for three years: a state championship.

The Spartans narrowly defeated Spain Park, 10-9, to win the Greater Birmingham Youth Association State Championship on May 12 at Birmingham-Southern College.

The victory gave the Spartans their first state championship since the 2007 season and capped the completion of a perfect 15-0 season.

In 2016, the team completed its first undefeated regular season in school history, but stumbled in the second half of its semifinal playoff game against Spain Park and lost, 15-14.

In 2017, the Spartans fell in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Briarwood.

Sean Doud, a senior and team captain, attributed the team’s great chemistry to getting over the hump.

“It was an amazing feeling, especially after falling short the last two years,” Sean Doud said. “We always had the talent to win it, but this year was different. I think as a team, we got along better with each other and meshed a lot better than in previous years.”

The championship game was heavily contested, with the Spartans using a last-minute defensive stand to secure the victory.

Defense was the name of the game for the Spartans, as possessions were at a premium due to Spain Park’s elite face-off specialist, Jake Long. The Spartans only won two out of 24 face-offs. However, Brian Doud said they expected to lose the face-off battle and planned to play outstanding team defense and efficient offense.

Brian Doud said it didn't really hit him or the team that they had actually won until the final buzzer went off.

“It was euphoria for my guys — the culmination of all the hard work, sacrifice and effort over the course of four months. You could see it when they rushed onto the field after the win,” he said.

Brian Doud said it was even more special because he got to have one last season with his son. Sean Doud is an elite defenseman and a three time All-State selection — including first-team honors in 2017 and 2018 — a two-time All-American and two-time team captain.

Harris Jeffords was also named to theAll-State first team, while Kade Worthen and Reid Manley were awarded second team honors.

Even though he went out a champion, Brian Doud said the end of the season was slightly bittersweet because it meant the end of his coaching tenure with his son.

“Coaching him allowed me to extend our relationship and spend a few more hours every day with him, and that was truly special,” said Brian Doud. “As a dad of a teenage boy, you don’t get that often and I was fortunate enough to have that with both of my sons. We always had lacrosse season to be together and that is what I will miss the most.”

When asked what he would miss the most about this season, Brian Doud didn't say hoisting the trophy, but the long hours of practice the team had every day.

“It was there that we won the championship through hard work, determination, sacrifice and effort,” he said. “Practice was where our relationships grew and developed so that we could trust each other in achieving the ultimate goal: going undefeated and winning a state championship.”