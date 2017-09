CBE 4th-graders cheering through MBAA

× Expand Photo courtesy of Molly Beard. The fourth grade Patriots cheerleading squad includes Cherokee Bend Elementary School fourth graders Evie Yeilding, Gigi Byars, Audrey Irby, Anna Rucker, Adeline Little, Olivia Carnes, Mary Hadley Adams, Mary Drew Beard, Julia Naftel and Mary Tanner Richards.

They cheer through the Mountain Brook Athletic Association.