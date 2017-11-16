× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Mountain Brook High School senior Britton Johnson emerged as a reliable long-range threat for the Spartans varsity basketball team last season. He made close to 70 3-pointers. “It’s just one of those things where the whole crowd, like every time he gets the ball, they rise up,” said his head coach, Bucky McMillan.

Bucky McMillan places shooters in one of two categories.

There are makers — players who can sink a couple open shots on a given night — and there are flamethrowers. Britton Johnson is a flamethrower.

“What’s crazy about that is he can get going and he can make 12 3s in a game. You never know,” said McMillan, Mountain Brook High School’s boys basketball coach. “It’s just one of those things where the whole crowd, like every time he gets the ball, they rise up.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, brought Spartans fans to their feet plenty of times last season. In his first year on the varsity squad, the sharpshooter made close to 70 shots from beyond the arc for the Class 7A state champions.

Now, he’s back for more.

“That’s kind of always been the best part of my game,” Johnson said. “I can remember in first and second grade being out back and just shooting for hours. That’s just always what I’ve loved to do.”

Johnson is unequivocal about his passion for basketball.

He has hustled on the hardwood for as long as he can remember, and his dream job is to work in the front office of an NBA franchise. He even credits Duke great J.J. Redick, whose college stardom soared when Johnson was a toddler, for inspiring his affinity for distance shooting. The former NCAA all-time 3-point leader still ranks as Johnson’s all-time favorite player.

“He’s like the first memory I have of basketball, just watching him play and then mimicking what he does in the backyard,” Johnson said.

But fervor didn’t always equate to opportunity. In seventh and eighth grade, Johnson was one of the final reserves to come off the bench at Mountain Brook Junior High, as his potential appeared less evident than that of his teammates.

Johnson found motivation in being overshadowed; it fueled his grind.

“I believe those were great learning experiences that helped turn me into the person and basketball player that I am today,” he said.

Johnson earned minutes on the junior varsity squad as an MBHS sophomore, then practiced with Mountain Brook’s varsity after the JV season ended. He secured his own varsity roster spot prior to last season.

But uncertainty still surrounded Johnson’s on-court ability and overall athleticism. McMillan wondered in the summer if he would be able to guard quick opponents. Johnson worked to quell his coach’s doubts.

He consistently stayed after practice and played full-court games of 1-on-1, with a focus on refining his defense. His labor eventually convinced the coaching staff of his preparedness and, over the course of the season, he emerged as one of the Spartans’ most valuable assets. His 3-point accuracy stretched the floor.

“If you find something you love and you work really hard at it because you love it, well, it’s amazing what you can accomplish,” McMillan said. “That’s what he did. He just outworked so many people and now he’s sitting here on one of the best teams in the state and one of the better teams nationally.”

Since winning the state title in March, Johnson has fine-tuned his game even further. This offseason he worked to tighten his defense, polish his ball handling and perfect his shooting.

He also made a few college visits.

But Johnson — an Eagle Scout, National Merit Semifinalist and owner of a 34 ACT score — is factoring more than hoops into his postsecondary decision.

“I’m trying to find what would be a great fit for me,” he said, “then if I’m there and basketball’s an option available to me, I’m obviously very interested in that as well.”

Johnson, in the meantime, is dialed in on his senior season. He’d like to cap his career with a second consecutive state title, and he possesses the willingness to help make that a reality.

Flamethrowers rarely rest.

“He brings a lot of heart and hustle,” said his longtime teammate, William Lineberry. “You’ll see him working on his shot after practice all the time.”