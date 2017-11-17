Spartans’ season ends at No. 2 Thompson

× Expand Frank Couch Mountian Brook at Thompson Mountian Brook’s Tye Pouncey WR runs for a short gain in the 2nd quarter in the second round of the AHSAA 7A football playoffs between Mountian Brook and Thompson played at Larry Simmons Stadium in Alabaster Alabama Friday November 17, 2017. (Frank Couch Photography)

ALABASTER -- Mountain Brook gave second-ranked Thompson all it wanted in the first half, but the Warriors flexed their muscles in the second half of the Class 7A quarterfinals.

Thompson scored 28 second-half points and defeated the No. 10 Spartans 34-10 at Larry Simmons Stadium on Friday night. Thompson will host Hoover in the semifinals next week.

“It was [a tale of two halves],” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “I think our kids played a great half of football, but we played a great team, too. They had a lot to do with that. I’m proud of our kids. This thing is supposed to be about educating and learning, and I think over the last 10 weeks since we played them the last time we’re a totally different team. I’m proud of our kids for becoming a better team and better people through this process.”

Mountain Brook couldn’t have asked for a better first half. It went up 7-0 late in the first quarter when quarterback Hamp Sisson connected with Pierce Rodrigues for an 8-yard touchdown. Thompson managed two 22-yard field goals in the first half. Mountain Brook (8-4) went into the half leading 10-6 after a 27-yard field goal by Aidan Hood.

Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, one of the top signal callers in the state, was just 5-of-12 for 31 yards in the first half. In the second half, he dominated, completing 20-of-27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He finished 25-of-39 for 252 yards and three scores.

“Best I’ve ever seen in high school,” Yeager said of Tagovailoa. “I think he’s got a golden arm and I believe we’ll be watching him on Sunday one day. He’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen a better one. Never.”

Tagovailoa connected with Alondae Vassar for touchdowns of 11 and 17 yards, both in the third quarter. Shadrick Byrd scored on a 5-yard run midway through the third quarter and Tagovailoa found Ahmad Harris-Edwards for a 9-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

“They’re a great football team,” Sisson said. “I wish them the best the rest of the way. We came out fast. We came out strong. We had a great game plan. They made some great adjustments, especially at halftime. They’re a great football team. This is a great football team we have, too. It’s been a special year because of how much our team loves one another. Hats off to Thompson. They played great.”

Sisson finished 15-of-23 for 143 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for a team-high 47 yards on 15 carries. Running backs A.J. Gates and Harold Joiner were out due to injuries.

“He’s all backbone and grit,” Yeager said of his senior quarterback. “I’m so proud of him. What a wonderful kid.”

Walker McCraney, in the absence of Gates and Joiner, rushed 11 times for 17 yards. Wilson Higgins caught five passes for 45 yards. Hamp Greene caught five passes for 43 yards.

Byrd tallied 99 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Thompson. Vassar finished with seven receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half. Harris-Edwards caught seven passes for 74 yards and a score. Mo Edwards caught six passes for 43 yards.

As with every football season that ends in defeat, several Spartans remained on the field after the game, hugging friends, coaches and family members.

“Chemistry,” Sisson said, describing his team. “We just came together, bonded over the whole season and really the past four years. This is a special group of people to be around. I have so much love for all my teammates on the field. It’s been an incredible journey these past four years, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Yeager agreed.

“I think they represent everything good about football,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is they love the grind, they love the grit of the game, they love the physical part of it and they love each other. I think what motivated them is to come out here with the responsibility to one another, to play hard. That’s what I’ll remember, their closeness. Unbelievable group.”