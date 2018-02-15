Going to the next level

On Feb. 7, Mountain Brook High School recognized three football players for signing their National Letters of Intent to continue as student athletes through college. Head coach Chris Yeager introduced each individually before playing a highlight reel of their successes, and asked faculty and coaches to come forward to speak about the athletes.

“The thing that binds us all together here today are you guys,” Yeager said of the three young men. “And as you guys move forward, I can hope that every one of you guys will move forward in the spirit of humility and know that you represent something bigger than yourself.”

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon Anderson Tomlin

Anderson Tomlin

▶ POSITION:

Offensive lineman

▶ College/University:

Furman University

▶ Comment: Described as a “gentle giant” by teacher Toula Froemelt, Yeager said in Tomlin’s time with the MBHS football program, he’s exhibited some “tough love” toward the offensive lineman. But over the years, he has “defied all odds.”

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon Hamp Sisson

Hamp Sisson

▶ POSITION:

Quarterback

▶ College/University:Furman University

▶ Comment: “Hamp had an incredible career here … He’s helped change the program in [his time at MBHS],” said coach Jim King. He said that Sisson performed with talent, but “what made him great was a tremendous work ethic.”

“What I consistently see in Hamp is a winning attitude and spirit. He is keeping the main thing, the main thing,” said teacher Wanda Burns. Burns also spoke of his positive and impactful demeanor both on and off the field and his “true joy to learn something new or learn something old.”

Sisson thanked those who have contributed to his success as well and is looking forward to playing at Furman University. “I can’t wait to see what’s in store next year,” he said.

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon Harold Joiner

Harold Joiner

▶ POSITION:

Running back

▶ College/University:

Auburn University

▶ Comment: “The amount of growth I’ve seen Harold do in the past couple years is exponential,” said Justin Ransom, a coach at MBHS. “The sky is the limit. Whatever you put your mind to I think you’ll accomplish.”

“If you took Odell Beckham Jr., Randy Moss and Le’Veon Bell and rolled them all into one, you’d get Harold Joiner right here,” said offensive coordinator Shane Stearns, speaking too of the time he spent speaking to and working with younger players in the community.

“Auburn is very, very lucky to have a many like you coming into their program.”

Joiner said he is thankful toward those who have helped him get to where he is today, including family, friends and teammates.