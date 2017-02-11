Huffman knocks off Spartans for area title

× Expand Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com Mountain Brook Basketball Action from a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

MOUNTAIN BROOK – In the fourth meeting of the two teams this season, Huffman finally prevailed.

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team dropped a tight affair to the Vikings, 77-76, in overtime of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament final on Saturday night inside Spartan Arena.

The Spartans had won the previous three matchups, including an overtime game in the final of the Steel City Invitational in December.

In the overtime period, baskets from Lior Berman and Sean Elmore gave Mountain Brook a 75-71 edge. After a pair of Myreon Jones free throws and Elmore splitting a pair at the charity stripe, Jones tied the game for Huffman with an and-one play, as he converted a basket while being fouled. He sunk the ensuing free throw to tie the game at 76.

Jones gave the Vikings the win with a free throw with 40 seconds remaining. The Spartans had chances in the final moments, but were unable to hit the basket that could have resulted in the win.

The Spartans would have felt better about their chances in the ball game if it were not for foul trouble. Their top three scorers in the contest fouled out in the final minutes of the fourth quarter or in the overtime period, forcing Mountain Brook to use lineups in crunch time that have not been seen often throughout the season.

“I’m really proud of those guys that hadn’t been in that spot in the final few minutes of a game like that,” said Mountain Brook head coach Bucky McMillan.

Huffman outscored Mountain Brook 25-19 in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime. Jones scored 10 of those points, including a 6-of-6 showing at the free throw line. Jones scored 25 points in the game, sinking nine free throws without a miss in the fourth and overtime.

But it was Travarus Carroll who scored a game-high 28 points for the Vikings, who won Area 6 in their first year competing at the 7A level. He scored nine in the fourth period, and was a decisive factor consistently throughout the game.

Elmore and Ben McCool each scored 20 points for the Spartans, as the pair combined for three 3-pointers in the opening period, as Mountain Brook took a 25-14 lead after the first quarter.

Trendon Watford scored 10 of his 19 in the first quarter, as he started the game hot as well. Mountain Brook held a 37-34 lead at halftime, and a 52-46 edge after three quarters.

Despite the loss, Mountain Brook had already qualified for the Class 7A Northeast Regional, to be played at Jackonsville State University. The Spartans will get a chance to avenge last year’s regional semifinal exit at the hands of Gadsden City, as they will face the Titans once again, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m.

“Our preparation should be the same,” McMillan said.

Huffman will take on Grissom the same day.

- William Galloway contributed to this report.