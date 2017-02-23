MBHS girls place 2nd at state indoor championships

1 of 3
Photos by Sam Chandler.
The Mountain Brook High School girls track and field team celebrated its state runner-up trophy Feb. 4 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
2 of 3
Photo by Sam Chandler.
Mountain Brook senior Anna Grace Morgan captured a pair of first-place finishes in state-meet record times. She won the 3,200 meters in 10:58.97 and the 1,600 meters in 4:59.96. It was Morgan’s first time breaking the 5-minute barrier. Notably, both records were held previously by former Spartan Frances Patrick.
3 of 3
Photo by Sam Chandler.
Mountain Brook’s Charlie Slaughter (left) and Griffin Riley (right) push off the starting line at the beginning of the boys 800 meters. Riley, who missed most of the indoor season due to a stress fracture, secured a runner-up finish in 1:56.86. After the race, he said those four laps around the oval were the first steps he had run in six weeks. Slaughter finished fifth in 1:58.20.
The Mountain Brook High School girls track and field team recorded a runner-up finish at the 2017 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 3-4 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Spartans placed second to Hoover in Class 7A, 123-78.5. It was the Bucs’ fourth straight state indoor title. The Mountain Brook girls last won in 2013. The Spartan boys, on the other hand, tallied 41.5 points to tie for third place with McGill-Toolen. Hoover also won the boys team title.