MBHS girls place 2nd at state indoor championships

Mountain Brook’s Charlie Slaughter (left) and Griffin Riley (right) push off the starting line at the beginning of the boys 800 meters. Riley, who missed most of the indoor season due to a stress fracture, secured a runner-up finish in 1:56.86. After the race, he said those four laps around the oval were the first steps he had run in six weeks. Slaughter finished fifth in 1:58.20.