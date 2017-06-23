MBHS Girls Soccer Team wins Sportsmanship Team of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rosemary Gillespy. Members of the Mountain Brook girls’ varsity soccer team, from top left, Coach Derek Dearman, Coach Adam Johnson, Team Manager Izzy Smith, Hannah Bartels, Nicole Waudby, Elle Martin, Ellen Waller, Claire Brian, Mary Claire Mauro, Walker Poe, Celia Benedict, Elizabeth Gillespy, Hallie Meadows, and Coach Christi Elias, Kathleen Odum, Mary Allison Anderson, Emma Blakely, Ryan Davis, Memory Littleton, Kat Brian, Maddie Campbell, Caroline Monson, Ella Nichols, Lamar Campbell, Holly Brown, and Anna Windle.

Birmingham All-Metro Teams were announced for Soccer. Congratulations to the Mountain Brook High School Girls Soccer Team that was voted "2017 Sportsmanship Team of the Year.” The MBHS Girls Varsity Soccer Team revamped it’s entire program this year and hired a new head coach Mountain Brook Junior High School Teacher Adam Johnson, a new assistant coach MBHS Teacher Christi Elias, and a new goalie coach MBJH Assistant Principal Derek Dearman.

Congratulations also to the six players from MBHS that made the Birmingham Girls All-Metro Soccer team: 1st team: Walker Poe (midfield) and Hallie Meadows (defender), 2nd team: Anna Windle (midfield) and Lamar Campbell (defender), and 3rd team: Elizabeth Gillespy (forward) and Mary Allison Anderson (midfield). These girls were voted on by all the coaches inthe area.

– Submitted by Rosemary Gillespy.