MBHS Girls Soccer Team wins Sportsmanship Team of the Year

Birmingham All-Metro Teams were announced for Soccer.  Congratulations to the Mountain Brook High School Girls Soccer Team that was voted "2017 Sportsmanship Team of the Year.” The MBHS Girls Varsity Soccer Team revamped it’s entire program this year and hired a new head coach Mountain Brook Junior High School Teacher Adam Johnson, a new assistant coach MBHS Teacher Christi Elias, and a new goalie coach MBJH Assistant Principal Derek Dearman.

Congratulations also to the six players from MBHS that made the Birmingham Girls All-Metro Soccer team:  1st team: Walker Poe (midfield) and Hallie Meadows (defender), 2nd team:  Anna Windle (midfield) and Lamar Campbell (defender), and 3rd team:  Elizabeth Gillespy (forward) and Mary Allison Anderson (midfield).  These girls were voted on by all the coaches inthe area.  

– Submitted by Rosemary Gillespy.

