MBHS soccer teams see success at Southern Shootout Soccer Tournament

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Rosemary Gillespy. Members of the girls team are, from left, front: Cece Sims, Ella Nichols, Caroline Monson, Ellen Waller, Claire Brian, Holly Brown, Lamar Campbell, Kathleen Odum, Mary Allison Anderson and Kat Brian. Back: Coach Christi Elias, coach Adam Johnson, Emma Blakely, Celia Benedict, Elizabeth Gillespy, Memory Littleton, Maddie Campbell, Nicole Waudby, Walker Poe, Hannah Bartels, Ryan Davis, Anna Windle and coach Derek Dearman. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Rosemary Gillespy. Members of the boys team are, from left, front: Coach Joe Webb, Ryan Gaynor, Selim Tunagur, Sam Nichols, Ethan Harradine, Sam Rysedorph, Patrick Neil, Will Struthers, Zach Shunnarah and coach Stacy Hood. Middle: Aiden Hood, John Freeman, Mason Hemstreet, Lucas Geurs, Jimmy Pham, Cole Hamilton and Pirman Blattman. Back: Benson Dowler, Jack Thomas Jones, Blake Roth, Reid Freeman, Eli Sellers and Hudson Dorough. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School boys and girls soccer teams were successful at the Southern Shootout Soccer Tournament in Fairhope over the President’s Day weekend. The MBHS boys’ team won the championship, and the girls placed second in the tournament. The soccer tournament was hosted by St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile.

– Submitted by Rosemary Gillespy.