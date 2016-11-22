Middle-schooler earns Thuston-Carey award

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Molly Russell, left, participates in Mountain Brook Junior High cross-country practice Oct. 24. Russell was awarded in November the Thuston-Carey award for her courage and perseverance.

Molly Russell is not your average eighth-grade girl at Mountain Brook Junior High School. The 13-year-old defies obstacles daily as she struggles with Type 1 diabetes and the drawbacks that sometimes come from it.

However, diabetes has never stopped her from pursuing her goals in church, school and athletics. She continually pushes herself as a member of the junior high cross-country team.

Through all of her efforts, Molly was awarded in November the MBJH Thuston-Carey award for her courage and perseverance. To get this award, a student must overcome an obstacle and become an achiever.

Molly started running for the cross-country team in seventh grade as she looked for a new outlet. Her ambitions for other sports and activities she was involved in had gone away. She’s always had to take precautions with sports and activities in relation to her diabetes. Running made the most sense because she was told it would help her diabetes and stabilize her blood sugar.

“Once I started cross-country, everyone said I caught ‘the running bug,’ and I just wanted to do all things running,” Molly said. “I wouldn’t call myself a great racer, but I am motivated to get better, and that’s what pushes me.”

Randy Stephens, head coach of the Mountain Brook Junior High School cross-country team, has been coaching in the Mountain Brook school system for 27 years. Stephens said one of the reasons he has stayed in coaching was because of kids like Molly who always make his day no matter what mood he is in. He said the coaching staff was hesitant on letting Molly run at first but wanted her to try if they could monitor her.

“We are so big on kids overcoming obstacles, and we knew if anything happened to Molly we had to go find her,” Stephens said. “It never bothers her … She will always say she feels special.”

Molly said running has been challenging with her diabetes. She tries to not think about letting diabetes hold her back.

“I think when you are positive, it is easier to take on a tough situation like not being able to run because of diabetes,” she said. “I think like I may not be able to run today, but tomorrow I can come back and run twice as hard. Focusing on the good part is what matters, so you can become better by focusing on that right mindset.”

Molly’s positive attitude has affected the entire junior high cross-country team. Her best friend, Annie Baird, notices it as much as anyone.

“There is no one quite like Molly. She is always willing to go out there and try anything,” Annie said. “I always forget she has diabetes because she is always positive, and I have never heard her once complain.”

Molly said the friends she has made through the cross-country team like Annie have helped encourage her through obstacles and have uplifted her to stay with running. Running can be done alone, but Molly said the team and friends make it worth it.

“Being on the cross-country team makes it what it is,” she said. “I think it is amazing how we always push each other. We have time trials twice a season, and it is so cool to push ourselves together and to have a group that encourages each other and we go to meets with.”

Receiving encouragement through the difficulties and obstacles of her diabetes is something Molly says she can’t go without.

“I can definitely say if my community was not there to support me I would not be running right now,” Molly said. “They push me and motivate me to do my best. My mom and dad help me push my limits, and my coaches hold me accountable.”

Through coaching her, Stephens said he sees Molly’s 100-percent effort every day.

“I think the cross-country team is a haven for a lot of kids like it is for Molly,” he said. “I have never had a kid that hasn't had some version of success somewhere with cross country.”

Molly rallies everyone to join or support cross-country because of the outlet and hope it has given her.

The Mountain Brook Junior High cross-country team runs through the Mountain Brook community every afternoon during the season. For more information on the MBJH cross-country team, go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us/Page/5453.