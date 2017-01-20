Team effort returns Spartans to triumphant form

× Expand Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com Mountain Brook Basketball Action from a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

In Tuesday night's home loss to Spain Park, Mountain Brook head basketball coach Bucky McMillan didn't think his team took the game personally enough.

It wasn't until late in the second half, he said, that he felt his Spartans turned it on. By then, it was too late.

"They were coming over to win a game, and it's like we didn't expect that," McMillan said.

Consider the issue remedied, at least for the moment.

McMillan's Class 7A No. 3 Spartans (21-3, 3-1 Area 6) took ownership of their home court on Friday night in a balanced 64-54 win over 7A No. 3 Huffman (16-6, 1-3). It was the team's first step in reestablishing its home win streak. Mountain Brook had won 38 straight at Spartan Arena prior to Tuesday's hiccup against Spain Park.

"I said, 'We've got to take basketball, when we play here, a little more personal,'"McMillan said. "I told our guys from the start we can't have a first-half warmup. We've got to take it personally when we step on the floor. I thought we played better. I did."

At least part of that improvement can be attributed to the Spartans leaning less on 6-foot-7 forward Trendon Watford. The Mountain Brook sophomore accounted for 34 of his team's points in Tuesday's defeat. He still put up 21 Friday, but he received considerable help from Sean Elmore and Ben McCool.

Elmore tallied 16 points and nine rebounds -- an equal number of boards to Watford -- and McCool scored 15. Their contributions took the pressure off their teammate.

"I think we did a good job of our guys playing their role. We didn't have guys try to do things they weren't supposed to do," McMillan said. "It makes the game easier when you do that."

Mountain Brook built on a 37-31 halftime lead in what proved to be a sloppy third quarter. The Spartans only outscored their opponent 13-6 after the two teams combined for 42 points in a fast-paced second quarter.

Mountain Brook held a 50-37 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of action.

Huffman attempted to stage a comeback, trimming Mountain Brook's edge to only one possession midway through the final period. Vikings star Myreon Jones, who totaled a game-high 37 points, knocked down triples on three straight scoring possessions to cut the deficit to 54-51.

Jones sunk nine 3s on the night.

Mountain Brook, however, had a consistent answer. The Spartans countered with a 6-0 run -- all points in the paint -- to extend their advantage to 60-51. Huffman struggled offensively in the closing minutes, as the 3s that fell earlier in the quarter dried up.

A steal-and-score from McCool and two Watford free throws sealed the game. The triumph was Mountain Brook's third of the season against Huffman. Previously, the Spartans emerged victorious in December's championship tilt of the Steel City Invitational and in the Jan. 10 area opener.

Both teams will resume area play on Tuesday. Mountain Brook will play at Oak Mountain, and Huffman will host Spain Park.

LADY SPARTANS FALTER

Mountain Brook hung tough, but in the end, the Lady Spartans couldn't hold pace when it mattered most.

Huffman (8-13, 1-3 Area 6) outscored the home team 16-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 58-48 victory. The game was tied 42-42 heading into the final frame.

Hannah Bartels paced the Spartans (12-10, 1-3 area) with a team-high 13 points.

Mountain Brook led 16-11 after one quarter, but Huffman used an 18-6 second-quarter run to flip the script. The Vikings created a 29-22 advantage midway through the frame.

The Spartans, however, shrunk the gap to only three by the time the halftime buzzer sounded. Huffman led 31-28 at the break.

Timely 3-pointers from Lucy Harrison and Lacey Jeffcoat toward the end of the third quarter helped the Spartans pull even at 42-42 with one period to play. But in the final eight minutes, they ran out of steam.

Like the boys, Mountain Brook and Huffman will both resume area play Tuesday. Mountain Brook will play at Oak Mountain, and Huffman will host Spain Park.

OTHER AREA ACTION

In the other Area 6 action, Spain Park swept Oak Mountain on Friday night, as both Jaguar teams improved to 4-0 in the area. The Lady Jags won 65-23, while the boys won a tight 49-46 decision.