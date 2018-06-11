Mountain Brook boys 14U lacrosse team earns second in state

× Expand Brian Lucas Caption: The Mountain Brook boy’s 14U Gold lacrosse team consisted of Charles Oliver, Vaughn Frost, Clayton Baddley, Mem Webb, Tommy Butrus, Wyatt Brooks, Brant Johnson, Will Lucas, Quinn Thomas, Rory McCarthy, Walker Wilson, Ian Hart, Pete Fruin, Sawyer Smith, Elliott Bloomston, Sam Edmunds, Cole Hofbauer, Eli Bare, Henderson Bare, Spence Morano, Braune Browning, Nathan Kruger and Billy Radney.

The Mountain Brook boys 14U gold lacrosse team came in second place in the state for the 2018 season. After finishing the regular season 8-2, Gold overcame being down by three goals with 3 minutes left in an exciting semifinal game against Vestavia Hills. After the comeback win to make it to the championship, the boys lost to No. 1 Hoover on May 12 in the finals. The team, made up of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, was coached by Julien Speyer, Jack Houtz, Scott Bud and Reid Pyburn.

Submitted by Lee Bare.