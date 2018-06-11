Mountain Brook Braves win spring championship

× Expand Submitted by Chris Summers Caption: Front Row (L-R): Thomas Summers, Ticer Young, Mac Russell, Crawford Robbins, Steven John Thomas and Slate Mange. Back Row (L-R): Wake Rushin, Cole Miles, Collin Russell, Davis Moore and Towns Lassiter. Coaches: Blake Russell, Will Rushin and Frank Lassiter.

Congratulations to the Mountain Brook first grade Braves for winning the spring 2018 championship by defeating the Astros 11-4. The team consisted of Thomas Summers, Ticer Young, Mac Russell, Crawford Robbins, Steven John Thomas, Slate Mange, Wake Rushin, Cole Miles, Collin Russell, Davis Moore and Towns Lassiter. The coaches were Blake Russell, Will Rushin and Frank Lassiter.

Submitted by Chris Summers.