Spartans demolish Helena

HELENA — After a sluggish start to its second game of the season, Mountain Brook’s offense found its rhythm and rolled to a 41-0 shutout victory over Helena in dominating fashion.

Both offenses struggled to move the ball in the first quarter. Helena forced the Spartans to go three and out in their first possession after Mountain Brook recovered a high snap on a 37-yard field goal attempt that gave them excellent field position.

“We were just making mental mistakes," said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “We had to feel our way around a little bit, which, we can’t be that kind of team if we are going to be a great team. We need to come out and not waste opportunities and not waste downs, but I was pleased with how they responded.”

The Spartans responded by coming out in their second series of the game and moved the ball 41 yards to take a 6-0 lead, as Harold Joiner punched the ball in from the one-yard line.

Mountain Brook put 28 points on the board in the second quarter. Joiner led the team at halftime with 52 yards on the ground on seven carries. Joiner scored four touchdowns in tonight’s game and finished with 101 rushing yards and 12 carries.

AJ Gates also had a successful night running the ball and recorded 35 yards on seven carries.

A total of six different Spartan players touched the ball out of the backfield as Mountain Brook piled up 218 yards on the ground.

Yeager was impressed with the way the offense responded to what the Husky defense was showing. “They threw some things at us that were different, that we didn’t study on film ... and I really liked how the line and the running backs adjusted.”

Yeager was also pleased with the overall play of quarterback Hamp Sisson in the victory. “He had some key first downs running the ball but the thing that he did really well tonight was played within the system. He took what they gave us and then he trusted in the people around him to make plays and they did. Hamp’s greatest weapon is his mind and he has a lot going for him but his mind is phenomenal.”

Sisson had another impressive game for the Spartans under center. Sisson went 12-of-15 for 164 yards in tonight’s victory and rushed for 20 yards on three carries.

Sisson had five different targets that he used to help move the ball down the field. Tye Pouncey was his favorite target of the game. Pouncey hauled in five catches for 60 yards, including one reception for a touchdown.

The defense had a strong showing as it held Helena to just 254 yards of total offense. The defense recorded two interceptions, one off Lawson Peoples and the other off Luke Stamba.

Special teams also played a big role in the team’s performance and caused three fumbles as the Spartans forced five turnovers in tonight’s game.

Mountain Brook will take on Hoover next Friday night, Sept. 8 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.