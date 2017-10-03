Spartans look to create separation in region

× Expand Photo by Ted Melton Mountain Brook's Hamp Sisson (10) is tackled by Cedric Tooson (1) during a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

The Mountain Brook High School football team needs to create some separation in Class 7A, Region 3, and Friday presents a golden opportunity to do so.

The Spartans will make the trek an hour west to take on Tuscaloosa County at 7 p.m. Friday, when a chance of victory should come if they execute with any semblance of normalcy.

Tuscaloosa County has faltered to a 1-5 start, including a 63-0 loss at the hands of Hoover on Sept. 22. The Wildcats are also coming off a 26-6 loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last week.

Mountain Brook is currently 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Region 3, and enjoyed its open week after grinding through what is expected to be its three toughest weeks. The Spartans dropped games to Hoover and Thompson before outlasting Spain Park in a double overtime thriller.

Mountain Brook likely welcomed the off week after that grueling stretch, especially the 51-50 win over the Jags.

After taking a 36-33 lead with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter — thanks to a 10-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Hamp Sisson — Mountain Brook watched as Spain Park quarterback Braxton Barker guided his team down the field.

Jags place-kicker Cole Starr capped the last-ditch drive by sneaking a 41-yard field goal over the crossbar as time expired. The successful kick tied the game at 36-36 and sent it to overtime.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first overtime, and again in the second overtime. But after Mountain Brook’s touchdown in the second extra period, head coach Chris Yeager decided to attempt the two-point conversion and go for the win.

As Sisson called for the snap, Wilson Higgins motioned across the shotgun formation before darting to the front, right corner of the end zone.

Sisson, rolling toward Higgins’ destination, placed the 2-yard pass where only his receiver could reach it, hovering above the sideline. But Higgins hauled it in with arms outstretched and one foot dragging on the turf.

He fell to the ground with the ball wrapped snugly in his grasp, lifting the Spartans to victory.

The Spartans are currently in a four-way tie for fourth place in the region. Hoover and Thompson sit atop with 3-0 marks, and Vestavia Hills is currently 2-1 in region play. Spain Park, Huffman and Oak Mountain join Mountain Brook in fourth.

- Sam Chandler contributed to this report.