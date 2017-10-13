Spartans pull out overtime victory against Vestavia Hills

× 1 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Harold Joiner runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 2 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia William Schaffeld runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 3 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Hamp Greene runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 4 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia A Vestavia player runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 5 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Frankie Donze gets tackled by Mountain Brook during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 6 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia William Schaffeld carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 7 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Clark Griffin makes an interception during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 8 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Vestavia's marching band performs during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 9 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Vestavia's marching band performs during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 10 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook's marching band and dancers perform during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 11 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook's marching band and dancers perform during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 12 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook's marching band and dancers perform during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 13 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook's marching band and dancers perform during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 14 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook's marching band and dancers perform during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 15 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Matthew Paugh carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 16 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook tackles Vestavia during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 17 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Harold Joiner runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 18 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Hamp Sisson looks for a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 19 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Coleman Petway runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 20 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Coleman Petway runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 21 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Hamp Sisson hands off the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 22 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Vestavia's students cheer during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 23 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook's dance team celebrates during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 24 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Harold Joiner gets tackled during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 25 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Mountain Brook broke up a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 26 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia AJ Gates runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 27 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Ben Willoughby scores a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 28 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Vestavia students cheer during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 29 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Harold Joiner carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 30 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Andrew Knight carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 31 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Vestavia's baton twirlers perform during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 32 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Hamp Greene gets tackled during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 33 of 33 Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia AJ Gates carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Prev Next

MOUNTAIN BROOK — Chris Yeager called a timeout and told his defense to make a play. Collin Bussman listened.

The Mountain Brook High School junior linebacker wrestled Vestavia Hills running back William Schaffeld to the turf on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Schaffeld landed near the line of scrimmage, cementing the Spartans’ 17-10 overtime victory.

“My teammates got the dive and the quarterback,” said Bussman, rehashing the last-gasp option play. “I just had to do my job and get the pitch.”

The Mountain Brook defense thought it had ended the game on the previous snap, when the Rebels attempted a fourth-down halfback pass that fell incomplete. But the Spartans were called for defensive pass interference.

The ball was then moved from the 7 to the 3-yard line — about half the distance to the end zone — and Vestavia Hills was given another fourth-down opportunity.

The outcome didn’t change.

“That was an incredible high school football game,” said Yeager, Mountain Brook’s head coach. “Neither team deserved to lose, and that’s what it’s all about. Both teams carry big lessons from this game.”

If there’s one clear takeaway, it’s this: The Spartans have developed the clutch gene.

The overtime triumph was Mountain Brook’s second in the past three weeks. On Sept. 22, it outpaced Spain Park, 51-50, in a double overtime shootout.

Friday’s contest featured less scoring but equal drama, similar to last year’s meeting. The Rebels won the teams’ 2016 matchup on a field goal in double overtime.

Again, special teams played a role.

Vestavia Hills place-kicker Caleb Huber had a chance to win the game in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter. But his 38-yard field goal attempt lacked sufficient power and dropped in the end zone. It was his third missed kick of the contest.

As a result, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills entered overtime tied 10-10.

The stalemate didn’t last long. On second-and-goal from the 6, Mountain Brook quarterback Hamp Sisson zipped a short touchdown pass to running back Harold Joiner. Aidan Hood’s successful extra point attempt gave his team a 17-10 lead.

“Our team never doubts,” Sisson said. “We always believe."

Sisson scored on a 19-yard scramble in the fourth quarter to even the game at 10-10. Up until that seven-play, 77-yard drive, the Spartans’ offense struggled.

Sisson tossed two first-half interceptions, and Joiner was held in check. He totaled less than 50 yards rushing through three quarters.

Nevertheless, the unit produced when it was needed.

“The offensive line was blocking great, the receivers were blocking great, the running backs were blocking great, and we just found a way to get it rolling,” Sisson said.

Vestavia Hills took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to a dominant second quarter. Cooper Bishop and Will Brooks both picked off Sisson, and quarterback Coleman Petway connected with Ben Willoughby for a 49-yard touchdown pass. Huber also converted a 44-yard field goal.

Mountain Brook’s defense, however, helped compensate for the initial offensive inefficiency. Ten points could easily have been 17 or more.

“The defense, they kept this thing under wraps,” Yeager said. “We had two turnovers deep in our own territory, and they kept us in the game.”

With the victory, Mountain Brook improves to 5-2 on the season and 3-2 in Class 7A, Region 3. Vestavia Hills drops to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the region.

The Rebels are now in a tie with Spain Park for the region's fourth playoff spot. Mountain Brook is safely in third behind Thompson and Hoover.

“It’s giant,” Yeager said of the win.

The Spartans and Rebels with both return to region action next week. Mountain Brook will host Oak Mountain, and Vestavia Hills will host Hoover.

It will be a daunting task for the Rebels, who have now dropped back-to-back games.

“They did everything they could have done to win this game,” Vestavia Hills defensive coordinator Chad Merrill said of his team. “Mountain Brook did a great job.”