O'Quinn accepts job at Birmingham-Southern

Mountain Brook's Haven O'Quinn in a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship game on October 27, 2016 at the Birmingham Crossplex. The Mountain Brook Spartans defeated the Hoover Buccaneers 3-1 to become the state chammpions for the third year in a row. Mountain Brook head coach Haven O'Quinn in a Class 7A North Super Regional match against Sparkman on Thursday, October 20, 2016, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Mountain Brook head coach Haven O'Quinn in a match between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Thursday, September 8, 2016, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Mountain Brook High School head volleyball coach Haven O'Quinn has accepted the same position at Birmingham-Southern College, she confirmed Tuesday.

O'Quinn led the Spartans to three consecutive state championships, in 2014, 2015 and 2016. She is currently the only coach to lead her team to a Class 7A volleyball title, as the state's highest classification was added prior to the 2014-15 school year.

"I was really surprised," O'Quinn said of the opportunity. "I was not seeking out another job. I have the best high school coaching job in the state."

Birmingham-Southern athletic director Kyndall Waters contacted O'Quinn recently and inquired of her interest. She visited the school late last week and said it "just felt right."

"I thought she was calling to talk about a player. I was just sucker-punched. I was really surprised," O'Quinn said.

O'Quinn said the decision to leave Mountain Brook was not an easy one, as the three state championships won in her five-year tenure are the only ones in the school history, and she believes the program's best days are ahead.

"The program's just on fire," she said. "The community has really bought into the sport. Whoever gets the opportunity to coach there, they're coming into something really special. It's ready to explode."

Mountain Brook listed seven freshmen on its state tournament roster in 2016, giving credence to her statement.

O'Quinn met with the Mountain Brook players on Monday to discuss her future plans.

She said, "Outside people see the success and the wins, but the girls know we're way beyond that. We're scary close. One of my players said it best: 'we are a family.' It's not just about what we did on the volleyball court."

O'Quinn has coached previously at Pelham and played collegiately at Troy University.