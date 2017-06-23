Perfect timing

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Mountain Brook Volleyball SemiFinals 2016 Emmy Kilgore is shown during the state tournament on October 26, 2016. She will continue her playing career at Birmingham-Southern.

Things could not have fallen into place any better for Emmy Kilgore.

Kilgore, a recent Mountain Brook High School graduate, planned to wrap up her volleyball career as a three-time state champion playing for Haven O’Quinn at Mountain Brook.

But after a change of heart and the stars aligning, Kilgore is heading to Birmingham-Southern College in the fall to continue playing for O’Quinn, who accepted the job in late February.

After winning the MVP of the state tournament this past fall, Kilgore thought she could hang it up for good.

“I went through this phase where I was like, ‘I’ve done all these great things in high school. I’m going to go to college and not worry about having volleyball for so long,’” she said.

She planned to head to Tuscaloosa to the University of Alabama, join a sorority, and “have that college experience.” But the itch returned. Kilgore missed the game and she wanted to try to play again.

Kilgore revealed that to her coach in January, and O’Quinn suggested she come on as an assistant coach with the Spartan Volleyball Club, which serves girls ages 12 and younger in the Mountain Brook community. Kilgore came in as an assistant and became the head coach of one of the teams shortly thereafter.

In February, O’Quinn accepted the job at Birmingham-Southern, but it wasn’t that simple. Kilgore balked at the idea of going to BSC at first.

“When she got the job, I said, ‘No way. I am not going to BSC. That is too close [to home],’” Kilgore said.

Not long after her initial snub, Lacey Jeffcoat, a teammate at Mountain Brook, called Kilgore with an opportunity. A spot was open on the Southern Performance Volleyball Academy 18 National team, due to an injury to an outside hitter.

“They needed someone at the exact timing that Emmy was looking to get back into playing,” O’Quinn said. “Normally, you can’t just join a team mid-March because those teams are set. She was real lucky that she got a spot. “

Kilgore took advantage of the opportunity.

“I knew I missed it and knew I would regret not playing,” Kilgore said.

So she latched on with the team and began looking for a college opportunity to play volleyball. Birmingham-Southern resurfaced, and this time, she gave it a chance.

“Right when I walked on campus, I knew I was going to play there,” Kilgore said. “The girls were sweet and I just knew this was where I was going to be.”

The obvious connection will be drawn with O’Quinn and Kilgore having so much prior history, which undoubtedly made a significant impact.

“I’ve gotten to coach her for four straight years and just really watch her grow as a person and as a player,” O’Quinn said. “We were super close quick. We kind of clicked. I really love the way she plays, and she’s a doll off the court. She’s just fun to be around.”

However, that prior relationship does not qualify Kilgore for any handouts. O’Quinn said she will coach Kilgore just like the rest of the players at BSC, but a player with Kilgore’s track record should be able to handle it.

“She’s not going to get any special treatment,” O’Quinn said. “It’s starting back at square one for her. She knows that. It’s not a package deal at all. Birmingham-Southern is super lucky to get a player like Emmy. I think they wanted Emmy before I even took the job. It’s a good fit no matter who the coach is.”

Everything fell into place just right for Kilgore’s volleyball career to continue, and it could not have turned out any better for both her and her coach.

“I’m so glad that it’s Emmy. She’s very precious to me. I’m really excited about it,” O’Quinn said.