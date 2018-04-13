Robert Evans named Spartans defensive coordinator

× Expand Kyle Parmley Robert Evans Robert Evans will take over as Mountain Brook High School's new defensive coordinator after eight seasons at Hoover High.

The Mountain Brook High School football team's defense will have a new leader in the fall.

Robert Evans was approved on Monday evening as the new defensive coordinator for the Spartans. Oscar Glasscock previously served in that position, but took the head coaching position at Arab High last month.

Evans has spent the past eight years at Hoover, the last five as the defensive coordinator. Over those five seasons, the Bucs brought home four state championships and compiled a gaudy 60-10 record.

"Watching how his players play, they play hard and smart and he gets a lot out of his players," said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. "That was a very obvious factor that came into play."

In 2014, the Hoover defense allowed just 10.2 points per game and only allowed four opponents to reach double figures. In 2013, only five offenses cracked double digits while the defense surrendered 8.9 points per game.

"It was a tremendous time in my life," said Evans, who emphasized that there was no ill will in his departure from Hoover. "Coach (Josh) Niblett was great to me and a great boss."

Evans said he has known Yeager for several years and the two have competed against one another often, with Hoover and Mountain Brook playing in Class 7A, Region 3.

"They were always tight games, because they're well-coached and their kids fight their guts out every game," Evans said. "Always had a profound respect for them and that program."

Prior to his days at Hoover, Evans spent time at Oak Mountain, Spanish Fort and UAB after concluding his two-year stint in the Boston Red Sox organization. Evans is a native of Vestavia Hills and played football and baseball at Samford University.

Village Living will expand on this story in an upcoming issue.