Spartans handle Oak Mountain, advance to area final

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team was too much to handle.

On Thursday night in Spartan Arena, the Spartans picked up a decisive 75-55 victory over Oak Mountain in the first round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament.

Mountain Brook led 31-20 at halftime and 56-35 after three quarters.

Trendon Watford paced the Spartans with a game-high 27 points. Sean Elmore contributed 21 points, and Paulie Stramaglia added 12.

Watford went 11 for 15 from the free throw line, while Elmore went 12 for 13. As a team, the Spartans shot 80 percent (33 for 41) from the charity stripe.

The win secured Mountain Brook's spot in Saturday's area final and clinched its berth in next week's regional tournament at Jacksonville State University.

The tournament host Spartans will have to hold off Huffman to claim the area title. The Vikings knocked off Spain Park in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Lady Spartans can't find a way

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team fell to Spain Park on Wednesday night in the first round of the 7A, Area 6 tournament. The 49-41 loss ended the Spartans' season.

Kate Bumgarner led her team in its season finale with 11 points.