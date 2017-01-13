Spartan hoops: Boys dominate, girls fall

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com Basketball Action Action in a game between Vestavia and Mountain Brook in the Steel City Invitation on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team notched an area win on Friday night by defeating Oak Mountain, 63-32, to improve to 2-0 in Class 7A, Area 6.

The Spartans (20-2) came out of the gates scorching hot in front of a rowdy home crowd, taking a firm 15-3 lead after the first quarter.

Britton Johnson led the scoring charge for Mountain Brook, as he poured in 15 points on five 3-point makes. Alex Washington joined him in double digits with 11 points, making all four of his shot attempts.

Trendon Watford did not have his best shooting performance, but still nearly managed a double-double, as he finished with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds. Ben McCool gobbled up six boards of his own to go with five points.

Hamp Sisson knocked down a pair of 3s and chipped in eight points. Paulie Stramaglia did a great job of distributing the ball, pacing the Spartans with five assists.

The Lady Spartans did not fare as well as the boys, falling 49-24 to the Lady Eagles. The Lady Spartans fall to 12-8, 1-1 in the area with the loss.

Both Mountain Brook teams are back in action on Tuesday, as they host Spain Park. On the boys side, it is a battle of unbeaten teams in the area, as the Jags defeated Huffman on Friday night.

- William Galloway contributed to this report.