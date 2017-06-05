Spartan soccer players receive postseason accolades

× Expand Submitted photo Mountain Brook Soccer The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team.

Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Mountain Brook High School soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.

The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area. The Mountain Brook girls soccer team also earned the all-metro sportsmanship team of the year award.

GIRLS

All-state

Lamar Campbell, defender, sophomore - 2nd team

Mary Allison Anderson, midfielder, junior - 2nd team

Hallie Meadows, defender, freshman - Honorable mention

Anna Windle, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention

All-metro

Meadows - 1st team

Walker Poe - 1st team

Campbell - 2nd team

Elizabeth Gillespy, forward, senior - Honorable mention

MA Anderson, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention

BOYS

All-state

Ethan Harradine, midfielder, junior - 1st team

- 24 goals, eight assists, North/South All-Star

Eli Sellers, junior, defender - 2nd team

Mason Hemstreet - Honorable mention

- Five goals, five assists

All-metro

Harradine - 1st team

Sellers - 1st team

Hemstreet - 2nd team

Sam Rysedorph, midfielder, freshman - Honorable mention

Selim Tunagur, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention

Zach Shunnarah, defender, sophomore - Honorable mention