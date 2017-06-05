Spartan soccer players receive postseason accolades

Submitted photo
Mountain Brook Soccer
The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team.
Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Mountain Brook High School soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.
The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area. The Mountain Brook girls soccer team also earned the all-metro sportsmanship team of the year award.
GIRLS
All-state
Lamar Campbell, defender, sophomore - 2nd team
Mary Allison Anderson, midfielder, junior - 2nd team
Hallie Meadows, defender, freshman - Honorable mention
Anna Windle, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention
All-metro
Meadows - 1st team
Walker Poe - 1st team
Campbell - 2nd team
Elizabeth Gillespy, forward, senior - Honorable mention
MA Anderson, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention
BOYS
All-state
Ethan Harradine, midfielder, junior - 1st team
- 24 goals, eight assists, North/South All-Star
Eli Sellers, junior, defender - 2nd team
Mason Hemstreet - Honorable mention
- Five goals, five assists
All-metro
Harradine - 1st team
Sellers - 1st team
Hemstreet - 2nd team
Sam Rysedorph, midfielder, freshman - Honorable mention
Selim Tunagur, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention
Zach Shunnarah, defender, sophomore - Honorable mention