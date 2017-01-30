Spartans achieve record start

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Leading scorer Trendon Watford helped guide the Spartans to their best start in program history.

Achieving school records is not an uncommon thing, considering the current state of the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball program.

The Spartans won the program’s first two state championships in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014 and advanced to the final once again the following year. The program has achieved new heights under head coach Bucky McMillan, now in his ninth season leading the way.

This year may prove to have another shot at a state title, if the year ends anywhere close to how it started.

Mountain Brook reeled off 17 consecutive wins to kick off the 2016-2017 campaign, a school record for wins to begin a season.

“It says that they can play to a standard,” McMillan said.

It is extremely difficult to pull off long winning streaks, because the odds of having an off night at least once in that 17-game stretch are great. But McMillan has been impressed to this point in the season by how well his group has played together as a unit, making it easier to overcome when an individual has a rough game.

“We weren’t the most talented team in all 17 of those games, but we were the best team in those 17 games,” he said.

“(The streak) also says you can find different ways to be successful. It may not be my night, but they say, ‘You know what, it’s not my night, so I’m going to give the ball up and get some other guys some shots.’ You can tell how important it is with players.”

McMillan also emphasized the importance of each role on the team, expanding on his idea that the Spartans’ cohesion on the court has been a rather important factor in the success so far.

Lior Berman is normally one of the Spartans’ first players off the bench, and he was forced to miss a handful of games around the holidays.

“We felt that loss just as much as (leading scorer) Trendon (Watford), because of his defense,” McMillan said. “Everyone’s a part of it.”

At the end of the day, though, early season wins and losses are not the ultimate defining factor of a season. For Mountain Brook, it all goes back to that standard that is set long before the games begin.

“I just care how we’re playing,” McMillan said. “Whatever will grab guys’ attention when we don’t play well, I’m all for. If that means we win a game and we don’t play to our potential, and our players understand and correct the errors, then that’s fine.

“If a loss will get their attention better than a win, I’m all for a loss. What you hope for is that your players take on your philosophy, and they want to play to your standard and that they are just as mad when they win and don’t play well. I think we’re close to that.”

Notable wins during the 17-game run to start the season included tight games against Ramsay, Wenonah and new Class 7A, Area 6 foe Huffman. The victory over the Vikings lifted the Spartans to the Steel City Invitational title.

Mountain Brook’s first loss did not come until late December, as the top 5A team, Mae Jemison, took home the win at the AL.com Classic in Huntsville.