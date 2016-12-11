Spartans improve to 10-0

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charles Skinner Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Trendon Watford is shown in a game earlier this season.

With finals around the corner, the pace of games has slowed down for a few weeks, but the Mountain Brook High School basketball teams still took to the floor last week.

Last Tuesday, the Spartan boys traveled to Wenonah, and came away with a tight 68-66 win. Trendon Watford scored half of Mountain Brook's points in a monster performance, as he finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds on 91% shooting.

Lior Berman's steal and assist to Sean Elmore for the go-ahead layup with less than a minute to play proved to be the decisive blow.

The top-ranked team in the initial Class 7A ASWA basketball rankings took to the road to take on Class 1A Sacred Heart at Jacksonville State University on Saturday. The Spartans came away with a decisive 99-45 victory over a depleted Sacred Heart team to improve to 10-0. Elmore led the way with 23 points and four rebounds.

Watford chipped in a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Ben McCool scored 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds. Britton Johnson scored 11 points and Berman 10 as five Mountain Brook players entered double figures in the game.

The girls split a pair of contests during the week to remain at the .500 mark for the season. Last Tuesday, the Lady Spartans struggled at Wenonah, the three-time reigning Class 5A state champ, falling 67-32. But Mountain Brook rebounded Thursday, with a 44-33 win against Vestavia Hills. Carlee Dawkins scored 11 points in the game.

Each team plays one game this week, on Friday, as Mountain Brook hosts Pinson Valley. The boys have won 35 consecutive home games.

- Kyle Parmley contributed to this report.