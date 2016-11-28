Spartans, Lady Spartans begin basketball season on solid notes

× Expand Ted Melton Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook students in a game against Spain Park on February 13, 2016.

High school basketball season is a few weeks old, and the Mountain Brook boys and girls teams are both off to solid starts.

The boys are off to a 6-0 start, while the girls are 4-2 and were runners-up in the Spartan Thanksgiving Classic.

Here is a brief recap of each team's season through the end of last week:

BOYS

Nov. 10 vs. Jackson-Olin, W 102-41

Trendon Watford: 27 points, 11 rebounds

Nov. 15 at Helena, W 61-50

Sean Elmore: 19 points

Nov. 18 at Pelham, @ 69-47

Trendon Watford: 24 points

Nov. 21 vs. Bibb County (at Shelton State in MedCenter Capstone Classic), W 82-42

Trendon Watford: 27 points, 13 rebounds

Nov. 22 vs. Paul Bryant (Capstone Classic semifinal), W 74-58

Ben McCool: 17 points, 7 rebounds

Trendon Watford: 27 points, 8 rebounds

Nov. 23 vs. Cordova (Capstone Classic final)

Trendon Watford: 17 points

Ben McCool: 15 points

Sean Elmore: 14 points

This week:

Nov. 29 at Ramsay, Dec. 2 vs. Helena

GIRLS

Nov. 10 vs. Jackson-Olin, L 56-48

Nov. 15 at Helena, W 47-43

Lacey Jeffcoat: 9 points

Nov. 18 at Pelham, W 41-20

Emily Henderson: 9 points

Nov. 19 vs. McAdory (Spartan Thanksgiving Classic), W 48-43

Kate Bumgarner: 21 points

Nov. 21 vs. Pell City (Spartan Thanksgiving Classic semifinal), W 53-35

Lacey Jeffcoat: 9 points

Nov. 22 vs. Thompson (Spartan Thanksgiving Classic final), L 63-51

All-Tournament team: Kate Bumgarner and Emily Henderson

This week:

Nov. 29 at Ramsay, Dec. 2 vs. Helena