Spartans, Lady Spartans begin basketball season on solid notes

Ted Melton
Mountain Brook Basketball
Mountain Brook students in a game against Spain Park on February 13, 2016.
High school basketball season is a few weeks old, and the Mountain Brook boys and girls teams are both off to solid starts.
The boys are off to a 6-0 start, while the girls are 4-2 and were runners-up in the Spartan Thanksgiving Classic.
Here is a brief recap of each team's season through the end of last week:
BOYS
Nov. 10 vs. Jackson-Olin, W 102-41
Trendon Watford: 27 points, 11 rebounds
Nov. 15 at Helena, W 61-50
Sean Elmore: 19 points
Nov. 18 at Pelham, @ 69-47
Trendon Watford: 24 points
Nov. 21 vs. Bibb County (at Shelton State in MedCenter Capstone Classic), W 82-42
Trendon Watford: 27 points, 13 rebounds
Nov. 22 vs. Paul Bryant (Capstone Classic semifinal), W 74-58
Ben McCool: 17 points, 7 rebounds
Trendon Watford: 27 points, 8 rebounds
Nov. 23 vs. Cordova (Capstone Classic final)
Trendon Watford: 17 points
Ben McCool: 15 points
Sean Elmore: 14 points
This week:
Nov. 29 at Ramsay, Dec. 2 vs. Helena
GIRLS
Nov. 10 vs. Jackson-Olin, L 56-48
Nov. 15 at Helena, W 47-43
Lacey Jeffcoat: 9 points
Nov. 18 at Pelham, W 41-20
Emily Henderson: 9 points
Nov. 19 vs. McAdory (Spartan Thanksgiving Classic), W 48-43
Kate Bumgarner: 21 points
Nov. 21 vs. Pell City (Spartan Thanksgiving Classic semifinal), W 53-35
Lacey Jeffcoat: 9 points
Nov. 22 vs. Thompson (Spartan Thanksgiving Classic final), L 63-51
All-Tournament team: Kate Bumgarner and Emily Henderson
This week:
Nov. 29 at Ramsay, Dec. 2 vs. Helena