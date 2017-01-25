Spartans split with Oak Mountain

× Expand Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com Mountain Brook Basketball Action from a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The Mountain Brook High School varsity basketball teams traveled to Oak Mountain for Class 7A, Area 6 games on Tuesday night. A critical game for both the girls and boys saw different results.

GIRLS:

After falling at home to Oak Mountain the last time the two teams met, the Lady Spartans went into the locker room tied at 23-23. The third quarter was a low-scoring affair, with just 16 points combined, as Oak Mountain outscored Mountain Brook, 9-7, and took a two-point edge into the final period. A pair of 3-pointers and a 7-of-12 performance from the free throw line in the fourth was enough to give the Lady Eagles the victory. Kailey Rory led Oak Mountain (13-7, 3-2 area) with 15 points including three 3-pointers. The Lady Spartans (12-11, 1-4) hit seven 3-pointers as a team. Hannah Straughn, Emily Henderson and Kate Bumgarner all had 6 points.

BOYS:

A quick 7-0 run to start the game gave Mountain Brook an early lead over the Eagles to start, and the Spartans held on for a 61-50 victory. Mountain Brook held Oak Mountain at bay for the majority of the game, but the Eagles mounted a rally in the fourth quarter. With Mountain Brook up 51-46 with 5:45 left to play, Trendon Watford forced a turnover, setting the stage for Sean Elmore to hit consecutive 3-pointers on the next two possessions to extend the lead to 57-45. The Spartans improve to 22-3 overall, 4-1 in area play with the win. Elmore had a game high 22 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. Watford also chipped in his first triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Chris Mayweather led Oak Mountain (13-11, 0-5) with 15 points.

FRIDAY:

Mountain Brook will travel to Spain Park for the teams’ final area contest. For the varsity boys, the winner will win the regular season area championship and earn the right to host the area tournament. Oak Mountain will travel to Huffman for the final regular season area game.