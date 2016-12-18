Spartans sweep Pinson Valley

× Expand Ted Melton Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Trendon Watford is shown in a game last season.

In the Spartans’ only game of the week, the Mountain Brook High School boys and girls basketball teams swept Pinson Valley on Friday night.

The top-ranked boys team improved to 11-0 with an 82-67 victory over the visiting Indians. Trendon Watford scored a team-high 27 points with 12 rebounds and five blocks. Britton Johnson and Sean Elmore each added 14 points.

Mountain Brook’s defense forced 21 turnovers and 11 steals to win the game easily, despite turning the ball over 20-plus times.

The Spartans return to action in the Steel City Invitational this week, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University.

The Lady Spartans took care of Pinson Valley as well, winning 44-23. The win improved them to 6-5, with Hannah Bartels leading the way with 15 points. They will compete at the Lady Jag Christmas Tournament at Spain Park this week, with their first game Wednesday at 9 a.m., also against Pinson Valley.