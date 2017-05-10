Spartans take home sub-state trophy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Golf Mountain Brook Golf The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament at Canebrake Club on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

For the second week in a row, the Mountain Brook High School boys golf team won a tournament with the season on the line.

After winning the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament at the Riverchase Country Club last week, the Spartans won the sub-state tournament at Canebrake Club in Athens on Tuesday, shooting a 286 to come into the clubhouse three strokes clear of Vestavia Hills (289).

As the top two finishers at sub-state, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills will qualify for the state tournament, set to take place next Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, at the Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.

Hewitt-Trussville placed third with a 299, followed by Sparkman at 347.

Reynolds Lambert was the low medalist for the tournament, carding a 69. Lambert and Ford Clegg, who shot a 71, put together two of the three rounds under par on the day. William Wann shot a 72, joining Lambert and Clegg on the all-tournament team.

Willis Hagan shot a 74 and Ben Fuller shot a 75, as the Spartans finished two-under par as a team.

Ryan Eshleman (70) and Austin Coggin (72) of Vestavia also landed on the all-tournament team.

Hewitt's Reed Love shot a 73 to qualify for the state tournament as an individual.