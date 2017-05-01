Spartans win section golf tournament, qualify for sub-state

1 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
2 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
3 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
4 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
5 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
6 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
7 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
8 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
9 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
10 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
11 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
12 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
13 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
14 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
15 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
16 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
17 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
18 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
19 of 19
Sarah Finnegan
Boys Golf Sectionals 2017
Spain Park, Vestavia and Mountain Brook boys golf teams compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Mat 1, 2017 at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.
HOOVER – In a tightly contested Class 7A, Section 3 golf tournament, the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills High School boys golf teams finished in the top two at the Riverchase Country Club on Monday to qualify for the sub-state tournament.
Mountain Brook won the overall prize by a single stroke, posting a 302, followed closely by Vestavia Hills, as the Rebels shot a 303. Hoover narrowly missed qualifying, as the Bucs shot 305. Spain Park finished fourth at 309.
Ford Clegg, who made the all-tournament team by shooting a 74, paced Mountain Brook’s team. William Wann registered a 76, followed by a 77 from Reynolds Lambert, 75 from Willis Hagan and 81 from Ben Fuller.
Mountain Brook sent Mac Scott and Luke Chitty to compete as individuals, and Scott qualified for sub-state by shooting a 72. Chitty finished at 87.
For Vestavia Hills, Austin Coggin scored the low round of the day for his team, with a 73. Senior Chris Hughes shot a 75, Ryan Eshleman scored 77, Cole Hunt posted a 78 and Jacob Maze finished at 79.
Jake Awbrey and Will Draper went as individuals from Vestavia. Awbrey shot 82 and Draper shot 90.
The sub-state tournament is set for next Tuesday, May 9, at Canebrake Club in Athens. The top two teams in that tournament will qualify for the state tournament the following week.
Comments (4)Comment Feed
Score Correction
Trudy Lockett 7 hours ago
Corrected it
Kyle Parmley (villagelivingonline.com) 7 hours ago
Mbhs golf
Todd Beard 5 hours ago
Score Correction
Trudy Lockett 7 hours ago