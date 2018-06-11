Student-athletes represent community at Special Olympics Games

× Expand Jane Mosakowski. From left to right: Gardner Lee, Stephen Tribble, Lindsay Davis, Drew Lewis, Jane Mosakowski.

Four students from Mountain Brook competed in the 2018 state Special Olympics Games in May at Troy University.

The students participated in the Parade of Champions in the Opening Ceremonies, witnessed the lighting of the torch to signify the start of the Olympic Games and competed in track and field, or athletics, events against student-athletes from all across the state of Alabama. Each student-athlete represented their families, schools and community in a positive manner.

Brookwood Forest Elementary student Stephen Tribble and Mountain Brook High School student Drew Lewis both competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, and each won gold for their races and for their divisions.

Junior high student, Gardner Lee, competed in the 100-meter race and in the mini-javelin throw where he also won a gold medal for his division in the 100-meter race.

Mountain Brook High School student, Lindsay Davis, competed in the 50-meter race, where she ran her fastest time and set a new personal record, while also winning a gold medal for her division in the 100-meter race.

Coach Jane Mosakowski attended the games with them and was extremely proud of their energy, efforts and the way they represented Mountain Brook.

Submitted by Jane Mosakowski