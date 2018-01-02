The Reset: Spartans perform well in holiday tournaments

× Expand Photo by Ted Melton Mountain Brook's Hannah Bartels is shown in a game last season.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team has been busy over the last two weeks. The week before Christmas, the Spartans traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, and participated in the City of Palms Classic, which featured some of the top programs in the country.

The Spartans went 3-2 in the tournament. They knocked off Canterbury, 75-26, in the opener, before suffering a tough, 62-61, loss to Mater Dei (California), one of the top teams nationwide. After a day off, Mountain Brook rebounded with back-to-back victories; a 73-59 win over Webster Groves (Missouri) and an 82-51 victory over Archbishop Molloy (New York). In the Spartans’ final game, they fell to Ranney (New Jersey), 64-62, on a last-second half-court shot.

Following Christmas, Mountain Brook traveled to Huntsville for the 35th annual AL.com Classic. The Spartans handled Bob Jones, 68-44, to start off the tournament and took down Muscle Shoals, 90-77, in the quarterfinals. However, they fell in an overtime heartbreaker the following day. Hazel Green knocked off the Spartans 94-91, but Mountain Brook took third place in the tournament with a 77-44 win over Columbia the following day.

The Spartans are now 17-4 on the year.

The Lady Spartans competed in the Lady Jag Classic Dec. 21-23, and won two of the three games they played. They opened the tournament with a 66-33 win over Murphy, but fell to Deshler, 67-61, the following day. Mountain Brook’s final game of the tournament was the most thrilling, as the Lady Spartans notched a 69-62 win over Shades Valley in double overtime to improve to 12-4 on the season.

This week, the Lady Spartans are participating in the Wildcat Classic at Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the boys host Hoover at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a highly-anticipated matchup. On Friday, both teams host Vestavia Hills.

