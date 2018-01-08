The Reset: Basketball, wrestling teams have strong weeks

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's Lior Berman (32) ldrives to the basket during a game between Hoover and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team started last week with a two-day trip to Tuscaloosa County High School for the Wildcat Classic. The Lady Spartans began with a 67-50 win over Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, as Hannah Bartels stole the show with a 32-point performance.

On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans won the tournament with a 58-35 win over Paul Bryant. Bartels led the way once again with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Lacey Jeffcoat, who had 12.

The boys team hosted Hoover on Thursday night in front of a packed crowd at Spartan Arena and came away with a 59-50 victory. Read full coverage from the game here.

Both teams hosted Vestavia Hills on Friday night and pulled off the sweep. The girls team cruised to a 59-28 victory behind 22 points from Emily Henderson. Bartels added 11 points. The Lady Spartans are now 15-4.

The boys took down the Rebels in a tight game, 46-42, to improve to 19-4 on the season. Trendon Watford posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Lior Berman scored 12.

This week, both teams begin Class 7A, Area 6 play, by hosting Huffman on Tuesday and traveling to Oak Mountain on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook High School wrestling team traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete in the Maryville Invitational over the weekend.

Overall, the Spartans finished second out of 24 teams behind Bartwell (Tennessee). Individually, Hayden McDonald and RL England claimed championships. Banks Walston and John Pankey both finished second, while Gray Ortis and John McKimmon finished third.

“Our team appears to be growing up fast and beginning to turn the corner, which is good, considering we are starting five varsity wrestlers who are junior high students,” said Mountain Brook wrestling coach Justin Ransom.

The Spartans are 7-2 on the season in dual meets, with tournament finishes of second at the Panther Classic, third at the Spartan Invitational, and first at the Austin Hamer Invitational. Their next competition will be the night of Jan. 9 against defending state champion Vestavia Hills.

