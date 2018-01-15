The Reset: Basketball teams begin area play

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook students during a game between Hoover and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams started Class 7A, Area 6 play last week, as the season transitions into a critical time.

The boys team split area games against Huffman and Oak Mountain. On Tuesday, the Spartans fell to top-ranked Huffman, 68-67. Trendon Watford led the way with 27 points that night.

On Friday, Mountain Brook evened its area record to 1-1 with a 53-39 win over Oak Mountain. William Lineberry led a balanced effort with 14 points for the Spartans. Watford notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three assists and three blocks. Britton Johnson also dropped 12 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.

The Spartans are now 20-5 overall on the season.

The Lady Spartans met the same results as the boys and also hold a 1-1 record. In Tuesday’s game against Huffman, Mountain Brook fell, 61-55. Lacey Jeffcoat led the team with 19 points and Ellie Dayhuff added 14.

But, they rebounded on Friday night with a dominant 65-36 win over Oak Mountain to improve to 16-5 overall on the year.

This week, both teams continue area play, at Spain Park on Tuesday (weather permitting) and at Huffman on Friday. The girls are also scheduled to play St. Pius X (GA) Saturday.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook High School junior varsity wrestling team participated in the Buc Brawl at Hoover High over the weekend.

Will Bellande (160 pounds) and Jack Higgins (182) picked up wins in their respective weight class. Gray Ortis (113-120), Alessandro Fanucchi (145), Ned Mitchell (160) and John McKimmon (170) also participated for Mountain Brook.

— Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.