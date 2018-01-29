The Reset: Spartans wrap up area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Trendon Watford (2) shoots a free throw during a game between Mountain Brook and Huffman on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Huffman High School in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams got their week started on Tuesday with Class 7A, Area 6 matchups with Oak Mountain. The Lady Spartans had no problem dispatching the Eagles in a 64-28 win. Emily Henderson was the only Lady Spartan to reach double figures, with 12 points, as the team spread the scoring out throughout the roster.

The boys won easily as well, cruising to a 77-24 victory over Oak Mountain. Britton Johnson led the way with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Trendon Watford stuffed the stat sheet as well, with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Alex Washington and Paulie Stramaglia each chipped in 11 points, and Stramaglia racked up eight assists.

Mountain Brook entertained Spain Park on Friday night. The boys game went as expected, with the Spartans cruising to a 98-45 victory and wrapping up a 5-1 slate in area play. The Lady Spartans nearly pulled off the upset against the area champs but fell short to Spain Park, 57-53. The Lady Spartans finished the week with a 17-8 overall record and completed area play with a 2-4 mark.

The boys team concluded the week with a 64-59 win over Carver-Montgomery in the Steel City vs. Capital City Showcase at Birmingham-Southern. Watford posted a line of 24 points and 17 rebounds. Lior Berman poured in 19 points, and Johnson added nine.

The Spartans have an overall record of 25-5 and will have a coin flip on Wednesday to determine if they or Huffman will host the area tournament.

This week, both teams host Cordova on Tuesday. The girls travel to Vestavia Hills on Thursday and the boys host Wenonah on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

